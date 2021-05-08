EOS Force (EOSC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.47 Million

EOS Force (CURRENCY:EOSC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. Over the last seven days, EOS Force has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One EOS Force coin can currently be bought for about $0.0150 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS Force has a market capitalization of $14.47 million and $94,913.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00064744 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $190.43 or 0.00323538 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000686 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00008976 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00030100 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00010839 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000151 BTC.

EOS Force Coin Profile

EOS Force (CRYPTO:EOSC) uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce . The official website for EOS Force is www.eosforce.io . EOS Force’s official message board is medium.com/@eosforce

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

EOS Force Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS Force directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS Force should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS Force using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

