Epizyme Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 2,983 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 911% compared to the average daily volume of 295 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Epizyme in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

Get Epizyme alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EPZM opened at $8.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.71, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.66. Epizyme has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,899.35% and a negative return on equity of 83.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 442.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Epizyme will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David M. Mott purchased 28,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $225,283.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,983.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 10,328 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $81,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPZM. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Epizyme by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Epizyme by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Epizyme in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Epizyme during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.