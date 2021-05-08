Equals Group plc (LON:EQLS) Insider Buys £10,028 in Stock

Equals Group plc (LON:EQLS) insider Sian Herbert purchased 21,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £10,028 ($13,101.65).

Shares of LON:EQLS opened at GBX 46.50 ($0.61) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £83.12 million and a P/E ratio of -11.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 40.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 33.85. Equals Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 11.90 ($0.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 58 ($0.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Equals Group from GBX 41 ($0.54) to GBX 54 ($0.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Equals Group plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides foreign exchange payment services and banking services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, international money transfers, and current accounts in the United Kingdom. The company operates a platform that enables personal and business customers to make payments in a range of currencies, and across a range of products through an integrated system.

