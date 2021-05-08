Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Insider Sells $2,185,441.26 in Stock

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $239.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.33. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.98 and a 12-month high of $241.09. The company has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.76%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Equifax by 12.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its position in Equifax by 3.2% in the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 1,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Equifax by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 0.6% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in Equifax by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,176 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC assumed coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.25.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

