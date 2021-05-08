Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd reduced its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Equifax worth $18,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Equifax in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Equifax in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $239.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.98 and a 12 month high of $241.09.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EFX. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.25.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

