Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Rating Reiterated by Kepler Capital Markets

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EQNR. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

EQNR stock opened at $21.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $21.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.36). Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.75 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 25,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 23,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.6% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 39,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 230,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

