Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Price Target Increased to C$155.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$149.00 to C$155.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Equitable Group from C$165.00 to C$174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cormark increased their price target on Equitable Group from C$140.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$147.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Equitable Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$156.67.

Shares of EQB opened at C$146.43 on Thursday. Equitable Group has a 52 week low of C$51.48 and a 52 week high of C$148.00. The firm has a market cap of C$2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$128.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$111.70.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.45 by C$0.53. The business had revenue of C$151.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$138.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable Group will post 16.5400007 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Isabelle Farella sold 303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.60, for a total transaction of C$42,601.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$146,224. Also, Senior Officer Joao Da Costa Simoes sold 1,803 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.00, for a total value of C$257,829.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$395,824. Insiders sold 6,206 shares of company stock valued at $878,051 in the last 90 days.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

