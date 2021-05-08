Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Price Target Raised to C$160.00

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EQB. Cormark raised their price target on Equitable Group from C$140.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Equitable Group from C$140.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Equitable Group from C$137.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Equitable Group from C$146.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$169.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equitable Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$156.67.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

Shares of EQB stock opened at C$146.43 on Wednesday. Equitable Group has a 52-week low of C$51.48 and a 52-week high of C$148.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$128.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$111.70.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.45 by C$0.53. The business had revenue of C$151.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$138.34 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equitable Group will post 16.5400007 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

In other news, Director David Malcolm Balfour Legresley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.92, for a total transaction of C$141,920.00. Also, Senior Officer Joao Da Costa Simoes sold 1,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.00, for a total value of C$257,829.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,768 shares in the company, valued at C$395,824. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,206 shares of company stock valued at $878,051.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.