Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kennametal Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Kennametal in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kennametal’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $484.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.43 million. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Kennametal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.22.

Shares of NYSE KMT opened at $41.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.98, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.99 and its 200 day moving average is $37.80. Kennametal has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

In related news, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,814. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $847,968.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,048.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,019,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,493,000 after purchasing an additional 291,515 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 198,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 21,940 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the first quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 190,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.