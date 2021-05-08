Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Land Securities Group plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:LSGOF)

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Land Securities Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Prew now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Land Securities Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Land Securities Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Land Securities Group stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 2.72. Land Securities Group has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $10.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.03.

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

