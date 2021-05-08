Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Cigna Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cigna in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper expects that the health services provider will post earnings of $22.85 per share for the year.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.27.

Cigna stock opened at $261.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cigna has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $263.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 23.46%.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $536,658.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,933,344.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $1,054,417.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,701,401. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,144 shares of company stock worth $58,148,450 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

