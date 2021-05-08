Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Repligen Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) – KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Repligen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.45. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Get Repligen alerts:

RGEN has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.20.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $187.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 229.02, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $204.16 and a 200 day moving average of $199.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a current ratio of 13.67. Repligen has a one year low of $109.38 and a one year high of $228.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,545 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.47, for a total transaction of $682,306.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,718.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,382 shares of company stock worth $9,056,388. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.