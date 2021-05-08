Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Viper Energy Partners LP’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Viper Energy Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.14). Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 60.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Simmons raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Viper Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.36.

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $18.93 on Friday. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $19.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 430.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $9,123,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $7,631,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $7,493,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $2,640,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 384.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 266,983 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 211,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

