Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.330-2.430 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.510-0.570 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on ELS. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.80.

ELS traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.89. 808,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12-month low of $53.52 and a 12-month high of $69.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.63. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.24, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.38%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

