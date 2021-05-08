Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ERRPF. Raymond James upped their price target on Ero Copper from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ERRPF opened at $22.77 on Thursday. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $23.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.74.

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

