Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Cut to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $20.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $37.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ESPR. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.27.

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.72. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $53.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.48.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.42). Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 629.88% and a negative net margin of 46.15%. The business had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.84) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 344.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 843.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1,264.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

