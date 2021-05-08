Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Shares of ESNT opened at $49.70 on Friday. Essent Group has a twelve month low of $24.67 and a twelve month high of $54.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.34.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Essent Group had a net margin of 46.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ESNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

In related news, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,162.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 9,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $457,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 187,232 shares in the company, valued at $9,361,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,004 shares of company stock worth $1,265,199. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

