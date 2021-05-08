Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Essent Group had a net margin of 46.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $49.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.34. Essent Group has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $54.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.31%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Essent Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

In other Essent Group news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $269,288.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 231,803 shares in the company, valued at $12,290,195.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,162.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,004 shares of company stock worth $1,265,199 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

