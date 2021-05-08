Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target Raised to $312.00 at Morgan Stanley

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $309.00 to $312.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.00% from the stock’s current price.

ESS has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.81.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $288.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $284.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $186.30 and a 1-year high of $300.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

