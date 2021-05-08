ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 22,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 142.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 39,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 22,946 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 1,192.4% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 38,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 35,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 20,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period.

MJ stock opened at $21.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.74. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $34.58.

