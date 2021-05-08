Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Upgraded to “Buy” at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Argus currently has $40.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ETH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.50.

NYSE ETH traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.99. The stock had a trading volume of 824,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,989. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.27 and a beta of 1.23. Ethan Allen Interiors has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $32.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.16.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 3.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.31%.

In related news, CFO Corey Whitely sold 15,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $468,883.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,448.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,047 shares of company stock valued at $578,847 in the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.2% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 80.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth $257,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

