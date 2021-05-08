Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Trading 40.1% Higher This Week

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 8th. In the last week, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded up 40.1% against the dollar. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market capitalization of $104,832.58 and approximately $112,385.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Kingdoms Token coin can now be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.75 or 0.00081476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00021651 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00064995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.27 or 0.00102839 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.25 or 0.00764795 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,281.11 or 0.09010569 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000327 BTC.

About Ether Kingdoms Token

Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) is a coin. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,775,016 coins. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official website is imps.me . The official message board for Ether Kingdoms Token is medium.com/@imptoken . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

