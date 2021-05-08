Ethereum Gold Trading 277.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 69.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. Ethereum Gold has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and $6,650.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded 277.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Gold coin can now be bought for about $0.0786 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.33 or 0.00084892 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00020392 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00063268 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $450.14 or 0.00774577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.47 or 0.00102337 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,229.44 or 0.08998580 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00046354 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold (ETG) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org . The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Ethereum Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

