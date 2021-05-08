EULAV Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

EULAV Asset Management lowered its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 82.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,501 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in IDEX were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,517,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,099,078,000 after acquiring an additional 104,381 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of IDEX by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 818,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,005,000 after purchasing an additional 186,357 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in IDEX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 811,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,836,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 733,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,132,000 after purchasing an additional 46,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at $143,190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $493,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $226.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $141.86 and a 52-week high of $235.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.55.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen cut shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.44.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

