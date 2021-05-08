Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%.

Everi stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,146,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,745. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.39. Everi has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $19.95. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 3.08.

In other Everi news, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 16,875 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $265,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,049.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 4,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $78,352.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,598 shares in the company, valued at $309,648.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,418 shares of company stock worth $1,676,318. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley started coverage on Everi in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Everi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.70.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

