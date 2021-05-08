Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.110–0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $11 million-$12 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.20 million.

Shares of MRAM traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $5.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Everspin Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.32 million, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.81.

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a negative return on equity of 44.04%.

In related news, VP Troy Winslow sold 12,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $71,709.15. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.