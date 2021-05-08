Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $845 million-$880 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $864.88 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolent Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.73.

EVH opened at $19.85 on Friday. Evolent Health has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.40.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 52.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Evolent Health news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $427,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 19,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $414,456.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

