Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $346.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.00 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Evoqua Water Technologies updated its Q3 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of AQUA opened at $29.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $31.63.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

In related news, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,404,884. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $1,476,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.