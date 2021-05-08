Evotec (ETR:EVT) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Evotec (ETR:EVT) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EVT has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Evotec and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Evotec and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Evotec and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Get Evotec alerts:

Evotec stock traded up €0.37 ($0.44) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €33.74 ($39.69). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 843.50. Evotec has a twelve month low of €21.31 ($25.07) and a twelve month high of €43.00 ($50.59). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €32.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €29.64.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.