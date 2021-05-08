EVRAZ (LON:EVR) Hits New 52-Week High at $673.60

Shares of EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 673.60 ($8.80) and last traded at GBX 672.81 ($8.79), with a volume of 711794 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 665.60 ($8.70).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EVRAZ from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EVRAZ to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 650 ($8.49) in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Get EVRAZ alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 535.22, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 601.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 504.16. The company has a market cap of £10.04 billion and a PE ratio of 16.53.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. EVRAZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.43%.

About EVRAZ (LON:EVR)

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; various coking coal blends, including hard, semi-hard, and semi-soft; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for EVRAZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVRAZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.