ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $107.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ExlService Holdings, Inc. is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability. ExlService Holdings delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL’s proprietary Business EXLerator Framework, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EXLS. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Shares of EXLS opened at $97.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ExlService has a 52-week low of $51.09 and a 52-week high of $98.98.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that ExlService will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other ExlService news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 33,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $3,052,277.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,791,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $86,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,644.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,291 shares of company stock valued at $6,399,412 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,705,000 after purchasing an additional 153,566 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 535,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 459,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,156,000 after purchasing an additional 14,765 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,747,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 379,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,325,000 after purchasing an additional 41,046 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

