EXRNchain Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (EXRN)

EXRNchain (CURRENCY:EXRN) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 8th. EXRNchain has a total market capitalization of $5.93 million and $11,068.00 worth of EXRNchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EXRNchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EXRNchain has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00080495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00021087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00064531 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.58 or 0.00102467 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.34 or 0.00758341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,441.54 or 0.09204090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000324 BTC.

EXRNchain Profile

EXRN is a coin. EXRNchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EXRNchain is /r/EXRNchain . The official website for EXRNchain is exrnchain.com . EXRNchain’s official Twitter account is @EXRNtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXRNchain is a project that aims to connect blockchains using crosschain gateway built on Ethereum smart contracts, allowing anyone to transact between them. EXRN is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token, used in the EXRNchain protocol. “

