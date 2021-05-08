EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 112.23% and a negative return on equity of 434.26%.

EYPT stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,811. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.52.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EYPT shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.10.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.