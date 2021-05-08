EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) PT Lowered to $15.00

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.10.

NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.52. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.62.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 434.26% and a negative net margin of 112.23%. Equities analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

