F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $303.39 Million

Equities analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) will report sales of $303.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $309.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $297.05 million. F.N.B. posted sales of $305.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.37 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. F.N.B.’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

FNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of FNB stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.53. 1,237,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,289,878. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average is $10.75. F.N.B. has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $13.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 4th quarter worth $42,468,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,262,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,832,000 after buying an additional 2,912,485 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 4th quarter worth $10,461,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,488,000 after buying an additional 383,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,845,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,534,000 after purchasing an additional 380,735 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

