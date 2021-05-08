Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank reissued a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fabrinet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.67.

Shares of FN stock opened at $85.25 on Tuesday. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $54.38 and a 52-week high of $94.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $479.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,134. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth $509,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,553,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,874,000 after acquiring an additional 259,427 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth $12,453,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 730,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,714,000 after acquiring an additional 123,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 735,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,072,000 after acquiring an additional 100,604 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

