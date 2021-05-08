Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target Raised to $79.00

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $75.00 to $79.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FN. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fabrinet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fabrinet presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.67.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $85.25 on Tuesday. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $54.38 and a twelve month high of $94.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.19 and a 200 day moving average of $80.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $479.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,134. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth $177,000. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

