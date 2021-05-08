Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target Raised to $79.00

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $75.00 to $79.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FN. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fabrinet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fabrinet presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.67.
Shares of NYSE FN opened at $85.25 on Tuesday. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $54.38 and a twelve month high of $94.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.19 and a 200 day moving average of $80.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
In other news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,134. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth $177,000. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Fabrinet Company Profile
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
