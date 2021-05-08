Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Increased to $400.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $368.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $319.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a 1-year low of $200.69 and a 1-year high of $331.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $302.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.69.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total value of $11,528,942.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total transaction of $114,650.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,786,351 shares of company stock worth $520,850,269 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

