Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.77

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:FOG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.77 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 6.77 ($0.09). Falcon Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 6.77 ($0.09), with a volume of 88,033 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £66.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.75.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:FOG)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. It holds 30% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

