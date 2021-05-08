Falcon Project Price Tops $0.0023 on Major Exchanges (FNT)

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Falcon Project coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Falcon Project has a market capitalization of $8.91 million and approximately $66,771.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Falcon Project has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00067023 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.75 or 0.00251346 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003750 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $677.07 or 0.01144061 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 296.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00030931 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $442.04 or 0.00746928 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,255.03 or 1.00125303 BTC.

About Falcon Project

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Falcon Project is falconofficial.com . The official message board for Falcon Project is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus

Buying and Selling Falcon Project

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falcon Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Falcon Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Falcon Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

