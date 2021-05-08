Family Capital Trust Co Boosts Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Family Capital Trust Co increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Family Capital Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,753,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period.

TLT stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.23. 18,346,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,360,056. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $133.19 and a 52-week high of $172.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.93 and a 200-day moving average of $148.62.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

