Family Capital Trust Co Grows Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Family Capital Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.8% of Family Capital Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 691.4% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 9,500,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300,000 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,170,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,913,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021,068 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,410 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121,408 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,091,514 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.82.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.