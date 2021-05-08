FantasyGold (FGC) Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 100.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One FantasyGold coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FantasyGold has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. FantasyGold has a market cap of $162,295.14 and approximately $3.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FantasyGold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00067623 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.13 or 0.00254747 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 387% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003820 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $665.67 or 0.01144755 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00031017 BTC.

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded 45,474.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $438.28 or 0.00753724 BTC.

FantasyGold Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FantasyGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FantasyGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.