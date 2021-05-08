Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $58.06, but opened at $47.61. Fastly shares last traded at $44.27, with a volume of 501,310 shares changing hands.

Specifically, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 7,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $741,700.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 270,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,522,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $1,521,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,970.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,873 shares of company stock valued at $26,495,940 in the last quarter. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.69.

The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.91.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $82.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.48 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastly in the 4th quarter worth $524,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Fastly by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fastly in the 4th quarter worth $1,031,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastly in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

