Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $77.73, but opened at $73.80. Fate Therapeutics shares last traded at $74.22, with a volume of 64,240 shares trading hands.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%.

FATE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $84.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $57.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

In related news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $2,308,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,150,339. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Cindy Tahl sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $2,514,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,414,670.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 88,275 shares of company stock worth $7,653,058 over the last three months. 21.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 7,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.57 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.30 and its 200-day moving average is $82.96.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

