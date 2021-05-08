Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) had its price objective lifted by Roth Capital from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FTHM. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Fathom in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fathom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

NASDAQ:FTHM opened at $31.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 7.57. Fathom has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $56.81.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Analysts predict that Fathom will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Fathom by 291.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Fathom during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Fathom in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Fathom during the first quarter worth $214,000. 15.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

