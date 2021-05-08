Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Posts Earnings Results

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 18.82%.

Shares of NYSE:AGM traded down $9.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.08. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a twelve month low of $52.27 and a twelve month high of $111.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.06 and a 200 day moving average of $82.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80.

In other news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $1,675,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,176 shares in the company, valued at $9,399,227.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $9,453,050 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti lowered shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

