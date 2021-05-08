Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $115.29 and last traded at $113.45, with a volume of 7841 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.90.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 66.98%.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on FRT. Piper Sandler raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Capital One Financial lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.71.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.35 and a 200 day moving average of $93.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.