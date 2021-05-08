Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $125.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $95.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.42% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.21 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on FRT. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.71.

FRT opened at $116.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $64.11 and a twelve month high of $117.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. On average, analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $613,939,000. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,289,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,870,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,530,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,313,000 after buying an additional 324,381 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,803,000 after buying an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 922,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,537,000 after buying an additional 136,204 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

