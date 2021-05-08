FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Jupiter Wealth Management LLC

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. FedEx comprises about 2.0% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 68,363.6% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,475 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total value of $333,603.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,833. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 165,648 shares of company stock worth $48,428,517. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx stock traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $314.69. 1,826,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,438,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.40 and a fifty-two week high of $315.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.56.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.